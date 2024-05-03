GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Shares Bought by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,582 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in GitLab were worth $918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GTLB. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of GitLab by 71.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,236,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,590,000 after buying an additional 1,762,944 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GitLab by 6.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,317,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,115,000 after buying an additional 530,702 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GitLab during the third quarter worth about $21,385,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of GitLab by 280.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 628,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,443,000 after buying an additional 463,584 shares during the period. Finally, CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong boosted its stake in shares of GitLab by 108.4% during the fourth quarter. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong now owns 388,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,473,000 after buying an additional 202,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of GitLab from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of GitLab in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of GitLab from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of GitLab in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of GitLab in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 230,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total value of $12,325,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Robin Schulman sold 30,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total value of $2,294,084.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,516,514.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 230,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total transaction of $12,325,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 476,926 shares of company stock valued at $26,869,893 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.04% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Price Performance

GitLab stock opened at $54.42 on Friday. GitLab Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.24 and a 12-month high of $78.53. The company has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.79 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.44.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. GitLab had a negative net margin of 73.14% and a negative return on equity of 18.26%. The firm had revenue of $163.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that GitLab Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GitLab Company Profile

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

