Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GTEK) Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GTEK – Get Free Report) traded up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $28.18 and last traded at $28.18. 2,091 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 14,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.72.

Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.76 and its 200 day moving average is $27.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 1.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF by 24.8% during the first quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 574,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,916,000 after acquiring an additional 114,001 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 328,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,665,000 after acquiring an additional 63,652 shares in the last quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF by 34.0% in the first quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 100,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 25,438 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF by 114.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 13,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF (GTEK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund actively invests in potentially growing technology companies that are believed to drive tech innovation around the world. GTEK was launched on Sep 14, 2021 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

