GoldMining Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GLDG) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of GoldMining Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GLDG – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,416,018 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,203,876 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 5.13% of GoldMining worth $9,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Sprott Inc. lifted its holdings in GoldMining by 94.1% in the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 82,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.25% of the company’s stock.

GLDG opened at $0.83 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.86. GoldMining Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.76 and a fifty-two week high of $1.13.

GoldMining ( NYSEAMERICAN:GLDG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GoldMining Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

GoldMining Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold assets in the Americas. It also operates a diversified portfolio of resource-stage gold and gold-copper projects in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company's principal projects include La Mina Gold Project and Titiribi Gold-Copper Project located in Colombia; Whistler Gold-Copper Project located in Alaska, the United States; and São Jorge Gold Project located in the State of Pará, Brazil.

