Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 32.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Graphic Packaging’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Graphic Packaging updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.650-2.850 EPS.
Graphic Packaging Stock Up 3.1 %
Shares of Graphic Packaging stock opened at $26.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Graphic Packaging has a 1 year low of $20.07 and a 1 year high of $29.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.07. The stock has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.86.
Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 18.10%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, EVP Joseph P. Yost sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total value of $1,834,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 205,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,377,052.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Graphic Packaging Company Profile
Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.
