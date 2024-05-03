Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 32.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Graphic Packaging’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Graphic Packaging updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.650-2.850 EPS.

Graphic Packaging Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of Graphic Packaging stock opened at $26.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Graphic Packaging has a 1 year low of $20.07 and a 1 year high of $29.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.07. The stock has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.86.

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 18.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Joseph P. Yost sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total value of $1,834,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 205,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,377,052.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

