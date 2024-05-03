Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $69.30

Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $69.30 and traded as low as $65.03. Gravity shares last traded at $66.13, with a volume of 36,108 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Gravity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

Gravity Trading Up 0.9 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.43 and a 200-day moving average of $69.30. The company has a market capitalization of $459.60 million, a P/E ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.92.

Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The technology company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $110.31 million during the quarter. Gravity had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 18.22%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Gravity by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Gravity by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Gravity by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gravity by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 23,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Gravity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $273,000. 9.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gravity

Gravity Co, Ltd. develops and publishes online and mobile games in South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and the United States. The company offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Prequel II. Its mobile games portfolio includes Ragnarok M: Eternal Love; Ragnarok Origin; Ragnarok X: Next Generation; the Labyrinth of Ragnarok; Ragnarok Poring Merge; Tera Classic; Ragnarok: The Lost Memories; Sadako M; NBA: Rise To Stardom; Milkmaid Of The Milky Way; and Paladog Tactics.

