Green Impact Partners (CVE:GIP) PT Lowered to C$9.50 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Green Impact Partners (CVE:GIP – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$12.00 to C$9.50 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a speculative buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Green Impact Partners from C$14.00 to C$9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GIP
Green Impact Partners Trading Up 1.9 %
About Green Impact Partners
Green Impact Partners Inc, a clean energy company, provides water, waste, and solids treatment and recycling services in North America. It operates through two segments: Water and Industrial, and Energy Production. The company operates a portfolio of water and solids treatment and recycling facilities.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Green Impact Partners
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Meta Stock: 3 Reasons This Stumble Is a Golden Buying Opportunity
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- 3 Staples Stocks to Cushion Lower Consumer Sentiment
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Zillow’s Earnings Dip: An Opportunity for Visionaries
Receive News & Ratings for Green Impact Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Impact Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.