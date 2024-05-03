Green Impact Partners (CVE:GIP) PT Lowered to C$9.50 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Green Impact Partners (CVE:GIP – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$12.00 to C$9.50 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Green Impact Partners from C$14.00 to C$9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of CVE GIP opened at C$2.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.75. Green Impact Partners has a 52-week low of C$2.45 and a 52-week high of C$8.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$54.33 million, a P/E ratio of 53.00 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.42.

Green Impact Partners Inc, a clean energy company, provides water, waste, and solids treatment and recycling services in North America. It operates through two segments: Water and Industrial, and Energy Production. The company operates a portfolio of water and solids treatment and recycling facilities.

