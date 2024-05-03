Gregory P. Lewis Sells 25,209 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Stock

Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total transaction of $4,866,849.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,709,231.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HON opened at $193.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $126.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.02. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.88 and a 1 year high of $210.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.51.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 35.88%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.06%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective (down from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Honeywell International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Honeywell International by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,840,959 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,644,328,000 after buying an additional 1,899,373 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 5.2% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,995,897 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,292,307,000 after acquiring an additional 347,808 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,451,134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,352,867,000 after acquiring an additional 17,591 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,621,544 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $759,474,000 after purchasing an additional 66,213 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,190,755 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $589,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,518 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Articles

