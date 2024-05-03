Griffin Securities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY)

Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Griffin Securities upped their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note issued on Monday, April 29th. Griffin Securities analyst J. Vleeschhouwer now expects that the technology company will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.42. The consensus estimate for Dassault Systèmes’ current full-year earnings is $1.27 per share.
Dassault Systèmes Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS DASTY opened at $39.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.67 billion, a PE ratio of 44.21, a P/E/G ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.93. Dassault Systèmes has a fifty-two week low of $35.62 and a fifty-two week high of $53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.32.
Dassault Systèmes Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.2491 per share. This is a boost from Dassault Systèmes’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. Dassault Systèmes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.22%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dassault Systèmes
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dassault Systèmes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dassault Systèmes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Dassault Systèmes by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Dassault Systèmes by 1.4% during the third quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 102,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 89,352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Dassault Systèmes Company Profile
Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS provides easy-to-use 2D and 3D product development solutions accessible to any business; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for intersection of natural resources, infrastructure, and urban planning; and BIOVIA that develops chemicals, biologics, and materials experiences.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Dassault Systèmes
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Meta Stock: 3 Reasons This Stumble Is a Golden Buying Opportunity
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- 3 Staples Stocks to Cushion Lower Consumer Sentiment
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Zillow’s Earnings Dip: An Opportunity for Visionaries
Receive News & Ratings for Dassault Systèmes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dassault Systèmes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.