Griffin Securities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY)

Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Griffin Securities upped their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note issued on Monday, April 29th. Griffin Securities analyst J. Vleeschhouwer now expects that the technology company will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.42. The consensus estimate for Dassault Systèmes’ current full-year earnings is $1.27 per share.

Dassault Systèmes Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DASTY opened at $39.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.67 billion, a PE ratio of 44.21, a P/E/G ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.93. Dassault Systèmes has a fifty-two week low of $35.62 and a fifty-two week high of $53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.32.

Dassault Systèmes Increases Dividend

Dassault Systèmes ( OTCMKTS:DASTY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Dassault Systèmes had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 17.96%.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.2491 per share. This is a boost from Dassault Systèmes’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. Dassault Systèmes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.22%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dassault Systèmes

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dassault Systèmes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dassault Systèmes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Dassault Systèmes by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Dassault Systèmes by 1.4% during the third quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 102,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 89,352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dassault Systèmes Company Profile

Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS provides easy-to-use 2D and 3D product development solutions accessible to any business; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for intersection of natural resources, infrastructure, and urban planning; and BIOVIA that develops chemicals, biologics, and materials experiences.

