Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its holdings in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,317 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GO. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 62.4% during the third quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 2,394,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,091,000 after purchasing an additional 920,032 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Grocery Outlet by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,102,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,811,000 after acquiring an additional 417,188 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,842,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Grocery Outlet by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,171,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,611,000 after acquiring an additional 217,421 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Grocery Outlet by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,926,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,814,000 after acquiring an additional 216,257 shares during the period. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GO shares. Craig Hallum upgraded Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.44.

In related news, Director Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $7,848,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 107,123 shares in the company, valued at $2,802,337.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Grocery Outlet news, CEO Robert Joseph Jr. Sheedy sold 10,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total value of $275,306.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 198,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,239,459.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $7,848,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 107,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,802,337.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 506,588 shares of company stock worth $13,367,577 over the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GO opened at $25.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 32.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.13. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $23.41 and a fifty-two week high of $36.54.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $989.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.44 million. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 7.17%. As a group, analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. operates as a retailer of consumables and fresh products sold through independently operated stores in the United States. Its stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, fresh meat, seafood products, grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen food, beer and wine, and ethnic products.

