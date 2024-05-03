GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.94

GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.94 and traded as high as $4.03. GSI Technology shares last traded at $3.69, with a volume of 198,875 shares changing hands.

GSI Technology Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.85 and a 200 day moving average of $2.94. The stock has a market cap of $93.36 million, a PE ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 0.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GSI Technology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSIT. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in GSI Technology in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in GSI Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in GSI Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

GSI Technology Company Profile

GSI Technology, Inc designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers associative processing unit products, which are focuses on applications using similarity search in visual search queries for ecommerce, computer vision, drug discovery, cyber security, and service markets.

