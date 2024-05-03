GSK plc (GSK) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 16th

GSK plc (LON:GSK – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.19) per share on Thursday, July 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

GSK Price Performance

Shares of LON:GSK opened at GBX 1,729 ($21.72) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,662.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,556.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.82. GSK has a 12-month low of GBX 1,302.60 ($16.36) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,739.56 ($21.85). The company has a market cap of £70.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,440.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.27.

Get GSK alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,650 ($20.73) to GBX 1,820 ($22.86) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,725 ($21.67) target price on shares of GSK in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,950 ($24.49) target price on shares of GSK in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,530 ($19.22) to GBX 1,660 ($20.85) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GSK has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,675.63 ($21.05).

Insider Buying and Selling at GSK

In related news, insider Urs Rohner bought 434 shares of GSK stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,662 ($20.88) per share, for a total transaction of £7,213.08 ($9,060.52). In related news, insider Emma Walmsley sold 139,792 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,658 ($20.83), for a total value of £2,317,751.36 ($2,911,382.19). Also, insider Urs Rohner acquired 434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,662 ($20.88) per share, with a total value of £7,213.08 ($9,060.52). Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

About GSK

(Get Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.