H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) EVP Sells $349,071.75 in Stock

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) EVP Zhiwei Cai sold 4,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $349,071.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,324.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

H.B. Fuller Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:FUL opened at $76.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. H.B. Fuller has a 52-week low of $62.57 and a 52-week high of $84.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.66.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $810.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. H.B. Fuller’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that H.B. Fuller will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

H.B. Fuller Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be issued a $0.222 dividend. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. This is a positive change from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 24th. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.36%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FUL. Vertical Research assumed coverage on H.B. Fuller in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised H.B. Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on H.B. Fuller from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of H.B. Fuller from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On H.B. Fuller

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in H.B. Fuller during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Security National Bank of SO Dak acquired a new position in H.B. Fuller in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its position in H.B. Fuller by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 9,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 88.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,654 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 4,995 shares during the period. 95.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About H.B. Fuller

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

