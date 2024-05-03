Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd.’s (NYSE:HG) Lock-Up Period Will End on May 8th

Hamilton Insurance Group’s (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, May 8th. Hamilton Insurance Group had issued 15,000,000 shares in its IPO on November 10th. The total size of the offering was $225,000,000 based on an initial share price of $15.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Several research firms have commented on HG. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Hamilton Insurance Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Hamilton Insurance Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in a report on Monday, April 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Hamilton Insurance Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of NYSE:HG opened at $14.25 on Friday. Hamilton Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $12.44 and a 12-month high of $16.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $495.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.55 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hamilton Insurance Group will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HG. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Hamilton Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth $19,249,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Hamilton Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth $9,352,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hamilton Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth $3,738,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hamilton Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth $2,320,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in Hamilton Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth $1,473,000. 29.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides underwriting specialty insurance and reinsurance risks in Bermuda and internationally. The company operates Hamilton Global Specialty, Hamilton Select, and Hamilton Re underwriting platforms. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as commercial motor, general liability, healthcare, multiline, personal motor, professional liability, umbrella and excess casualty, and worker's compensation and employer's liability reinsurance; property reinsurance and insurance; and specialty reinsurance solutions, including accident and health, aviation and space, crisis management, mortgage, financial lines, marine and energy, and multiline specialty.

