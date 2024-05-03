Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 3,300 Shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Fastly were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 3.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,732,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,075,000 after buying an additional 381,845 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Fastly by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,627,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,057,000 after purchasing an additional 778,677 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,325,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,598,000 after purchasing an additional 166,184 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Fastly by 6.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,241,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,805,000 after purchasing an additional 75,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fastly by 8.7% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,087,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,851,000 after purchasing an additional 87,063 shares during the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FSLY stock opened at $8.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Fastly, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.83 and a twelve month high of $25.87.

Fastly ( NYSE:FSLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $137.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.25 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 26.30% and a negative return on equity of 16.02%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised Fastly from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Craig Hallum downgraded Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Fastly from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.17.

In related news, insider Artur Bergman sold 21,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.19, for a total transaction of $551,031.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,050,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,406,024.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 7,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $97,318.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 632,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,225,568. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 21,875 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.19, for a total transaction of $551,031.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,050,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,406,024.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 199,201 shares of company stock worth $3,160,402. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

