Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 700 Shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,043 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Safehold were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Safehold by 1,240.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Safehold by 197.7% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Safehold by 66.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Safehold by 195.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc bought a new position in shares of Safehold during the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. 70.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SAFE. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Safehold from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Safehold from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Safehold in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Safehold from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Safehold from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.78.

Safehold Price Performance

SAFE opened at $18.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.04 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 36.61, a current ratio of 36.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.98. Safehold Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $29.11.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $103.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.89 million. Safehold had a negative net margin of 15.59% and a positive return on equity of 4.31%. The company’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($6.00) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Safehold Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Safehold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.177 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is currently -87.65%.

Safehold Profile

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk.

