Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 600 Shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in National Vision were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EYE. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Vision during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,981,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in National Vision by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 4,153 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of National Vision in the 4th quarter worth $818,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of National Vision by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 533,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,162,000 after buying an additional 72,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Vision by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,828,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,839,000 after buying an additional 40,193 shares during the period.

National Vision Price Performance

EYE opened at $17.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.70. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.71 and a 1 year high of $27.02.

National Vision ( NASDAQ:EYE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $506.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.49 million. National Vision had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a positive return on equity of 3.69%. National Vision’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of National Vision from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.86.

National Vision Company Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

