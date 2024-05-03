Handelsbanken Fonder AB Cuts Position in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its stake in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Free Report) by 65.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,536 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RKT. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $786,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Rocket Companies during the third quarter worth $5,195,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Rocket Companies by 20.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 430,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 72,465 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the third quarter valued at $925,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $47,544,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

Rocket Companies Trading Up 3.2 %

NYSE RKT opened at $12.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.68 and a 200-day moving average of $11.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 9.78 and a quick ratio of 9.78. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.17 and a 12 month high of $15.19. The company has a market cap of $25.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.69, a P/E/G ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 2.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Rocket Companies had a negative return on equity of 3.63% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $885.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $762.44 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RKT. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Rocket Companies from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Rocket Companies in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $10.50 price target (up previously from $8.50) on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Rocket Companies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rocket Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.02.

Get Our Latest Report on RKT

Rocket Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.