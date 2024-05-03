Handelsbanken Fonder AB Raises Stake in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,210 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 13.4% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,922 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,570 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Viavi Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,000. 95.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAV opened at $8.02 on Friday. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.26 and a twelve month high of $11.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 401.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.04.

Viavi Solutions ( NASDAQ:VIAV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 0.49% and a return on equity of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $254.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.77 million. Equities research analysts expect that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Kevin Christopher Siebert sold 13,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $149,446.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,937.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Kevin Christopher Siebert sold 13,967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $149,446.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,937.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 15,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total transaction of $159,342.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,940 shares in the company, valued at $615,322.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on VIAV shares. Northland Securities increased their target price on Viavi Solutions from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Monday, April 1st. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Viavi Solutions from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Viavi Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.60.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, hyperscalers, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

