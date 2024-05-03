Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 3,200 Shares of Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its holdings in Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Free Report) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,671 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Veradigm were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDRX. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Veradigm by 216.2% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 142,489 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 97,432 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Veradigm by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,068 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Veradigm by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 60,250 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 15,318 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Veradigm by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 62,008 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 8,310 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Veradigm by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 73,490 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares during the period.

Get Veradigm alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on MDRX. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Veradigm from $22.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Veradigm in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Veradigm in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Veradigm Stock Down 0.3 %

MDRX stock opened at $7.80 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.76. Veradigm Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.01 and a 52 week high of $14.09.

Veradigm Profile

(Free Report)

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veradigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veradigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.