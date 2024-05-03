Handelsbanken Fonder AB Takes Position in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 92.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 36.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Celldex Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $293,000.

Celldex Therapeutics Price Performance

CLDX opened at $40.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.04 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.47. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.11 and a 1-year high of $53.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Celldex Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CLDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.06% and a negative net margin of 2,054.46%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CLDX. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

Celldex Therapeutics Company Profile

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory, allergic, autoimmune, and other devastating diseases.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Free Report).

