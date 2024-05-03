Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 241,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,560 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.17% of Harley-Davidson worth $8,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Harley-Davidson by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Harley-Davidson by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Harley-Davidson by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson stock opened at $35.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.43 and a 1-year high of $44.16. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.05.

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.24. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.1725 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This is an increase from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is 15.33%.

HOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Harley-Davidson from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Harley-Davidson from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Harley-Davidson from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Harley-Davidson in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.43.

Harley-Davidson Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

