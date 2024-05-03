Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Holdings Lifted by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Free Report) by 54.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Harmonic were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HLIT. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its stake in Harmonic by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 9,636,809 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,802,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677,338 shares in the last quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Harmonic by 78.5% in the third quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 5,649,163 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $54,401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484,825 shares during the period. Toronado Partners LLC grew its position in Harmonic by 149.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 2,011,532 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,371,000 after buying an additional 1,205,380 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its position in Harmonic by 123.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 1,639,572 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,789,000 after buying an additional 907,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Harmonic by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,396,603 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $90,489,000 after buying an additional 847,808 shares during the period. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Harmonic

In other Harmonic news, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 14,747 shares of Harmonic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total transaction of $201,738.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 156,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,141,727.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.91, for a total value of $1,291,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 302,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,901,582.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 14,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total transaction of $201,738.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 156,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,141,727.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Harmonic stock opened at $11.10 on Friday. Harmonic Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.80 and a 12-month high of $18.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.02 and its 200-day moving average is $11.77.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). Harmonic had a return on equity of 1.35% and a net margin of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $122.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Harmonic’s quarterly revenue was down 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HLIT. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Harmonic from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Harmonic from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Harmonic from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.20.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband solutions worldwide. The company operates through Broadband and Video segments. The Broadband segment sells broadband access solutions and related services, including cOS software-based broadband access solutions to broadband operators; and cOS central cloud services, a subscription service for cOS customers.

