Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 673,000 shares, an increase of 5.7% from the March 31st total of 636,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 86,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.7 days.

Harvard Bioscience Stock Performance

HBIO opened at $3.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.46. Harvard Bioscience has a 1 year low of $3.44 and a 1 year high of $6.28. The company has a market capitalization of $165.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.74 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $28.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.80 million. Harvard Bioscience had a negative net margin of 3.04% and a positive return on equity of 2.75%. Equities analysts expect that Harvard Bioscience will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Harvard Bioscience

Harvard Bioscience Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HBIO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 1.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 227,002 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 2,758 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in Harvard Bioscience by 37.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 125,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 33,900 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Harvard Bioscience by 2.1% during the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,923,034 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,569,000 after buying an additional 60,385 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 34.1% during the third quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 241,781 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 61,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Harvard Bioscience during the third quarter worth $124,000. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services for life science applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers cellular and molecular technology products, such as syringe and peristaltic infusion pump products; electroporation and electrofusion instruments, amino acid analyzers, spectrophotometers, and other equipment for molecular level testing and research; and precision scientific measuring instrumentation and equipment, including data acquisition systems for cellular analysis, complete micro electrode array solutions for in vivo recordings, and in vitro systems for extracellular recordings.

Featured Stories

