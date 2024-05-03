Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 673,000 shares, an increase of 5.7% from the March 31st total of 636,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 86,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.7 days.
Harvard Bioscience Stock Performance
HBIO opened at $3.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.46. Harvard Bioscience has a 1 year low of $3.44 and a 1 year high of $6.28. The company has a market capitalization of $165.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.74 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.92.
Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $28.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.80 million. Harvard Bioscience had a negative net margin of 3.04% and a positive return on equity of 2.75%. Equities analysts expect that Harvard Bioscience will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Harvard Bioscience Company Profile
Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services for life science applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers cellular and molecular technology products, such as syringe and peristaltic infusion pump products; electroporation and electrofusion instruments, amino acid analyzers, spectrophotometers, and other equipment for molecular level testing and research; and precision scientific measuring instrumentation and equipment, including data acquisition systems for cellular analysis, complete micro electrode array solutions for in vivo recordings, and in vitro systems for extracellular recordings.
