Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Acquired by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $1,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,281,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,517 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 176.0% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,311,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,763,000 after purchasing an additional 836,474 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,188,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,801,000 after purchasing an additional 765,898 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 39.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,255,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,052,000 after purchasing an additional 356,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 154.0% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 329,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,805,000 after purchasing an additional 199,900 shares during the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HAS has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.36.

Hasbro Price Performance

Shares of Hasbro stock opened at $61.18 on Friday. Hasbro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.66 and a twelve month high of $73.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $757.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.84 million. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 29.60% and a positive return on equity of 25.41%. Hasbro’s quarterly revenue was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is -27.61%.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

