HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.77.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HCP. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of HashiCorp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on HashiCorp from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of HashiCorp from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. BTIG Research cut shares of HashiCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

HashiCorp Price Performance

HashiCorp stock opened at $32.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.74. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.49 and a beta of 1.24. HashiCorp has a 1-year low of $18.91 and a 1-year high of $36.39.

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. HashiCorp had a negative return on equity of 15.58% and a negative net margin of 32.70%. The business had revenue of $155.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.47 million. Equities analysts expect that HashiCorp will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at HashiCorp

In other HashiCorp news, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total transaction of $783,425.28. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,768,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,596,874.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other HashiCorp news, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total transaction of $783,425.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,768,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,596,874.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Navam Welihinda sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,571,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 231,523 shares of company stock worth $5,901,732. 26.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HashiCorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in HashiCorp by 35.4% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Industry Ventures L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of HashiCorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $157,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in HashiCorp by 35.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in HashiCorp by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 10.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. 87.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HashiCorp

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

