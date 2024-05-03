Hawaiian Electric Industries (HE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Friday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $961.40 million during the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 5.45%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Hawaiian Electric Industries to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Hawaiian Electric Industries Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries stock opened at $10.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.55. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a fifty-two week low of $8.74 and a fifty-two week high of $40.16.
About Hawaiian Electric Industries
Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility businesses in the United States. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.
