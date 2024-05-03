HC Wainwright Comments on Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:EKSO)

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright upped their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ekso Bionics in a report released on Tuesday, April 30th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.13). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ekso Bionics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.49) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Ekso Bionics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Ekso Bionics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th.

EKSO opened at $1.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Ekso Bionics has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $3.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.63.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 million. Ekso Bionics had a negative return on equity of 95.36% and a negative net margin of 79.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ekso Bionics stock. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO – Free Report) by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,665 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,752 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Ekso Bionics worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.42% of the company’s stock.

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Germany, Poland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

