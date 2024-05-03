HC Wainwright Comments on OptiNose, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:OPTN)

OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN – Free Report) – HC Wainwright increased their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of OptiNose in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 29th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Caufield now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.11) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.12). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for OptiNose’s current full-year earnings is ($0.26) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for OptiNose’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS.

Separately, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of OptiNose from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th.

Shares of OPTN opened at $0.88 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.42 and its 200 day moving average is $1.31. OptiNose has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $2.10. The stock has a market cap of $99.20 million, a P/E ratio of -2.74 and a beta of -0.10.

In other news, CEO Ramy A. Mahmoud sold 19,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.88, for a total value of $36,092.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,331,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,502,802.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other OptiNose news, insider Michael F. Marino III sold 15,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.88, for a total value of $28,310.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 602,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,263.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramy A. Mahmoud sold 19,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.88, for a total transaction of $36,092.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,331,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,502,802.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,602 shares of company stock worth $68,812. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in OptiNose by 0.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,848,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,264,000 after acquiring an additional 47,564 shares during the period. MVM Partners LLC bought a new position in OptiNose in the 4th quarter valued at $18,768,000. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of OptiNose by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 3,899,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,030,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of OptiNose by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,050,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 83,351 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 390,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 163,189 shares during the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary exhalation delivery system (EDS) that delivers a topically acting corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, as well as is in Phase IIIb clinical trial for treatment of chronic sinusitis; and Onzetra Xsail, a powder EDS device.

