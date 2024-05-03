HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA)

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 159.18% from the company’s previous close.

LYRA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Lyra Therapeutics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lyra Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 12th.

Get Lyra Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on LYRA

Lyra Therapeutics Trading Down 11.8 %

Shares of Lyra Therapeutics stock opened at $4.63 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.67. Lyra Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.36 and a 1-year high of $6.79.

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $0.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.40 million. Lyra Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 77.34% and a negative net margin of 4,099.82%. As a group, research analysts predict that Lyra Therapeutics will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Lyra Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LYRA. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas purchased a new stake in Lyra Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Lyra Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lyra Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Lyra Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lyra Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

About Lyra Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. It's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lyra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.