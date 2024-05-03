HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG)

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $11.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 46.67% from the stock’s current price. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for MiMedx Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MDXG. Mizuho boosted their target price on MiMedx Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of MiMedx Group in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

MiMedx Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDXG opened at $7.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.56. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. MiMedx Group has a twelve month low of $4.47 and a twelve month high of $9.27.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $86.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.58 million. MiMedx Group had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 39.42%. On average, analysts predict that MiMedx Group will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at MiMedx Group

In related news, COO Ricci S. Whitlow sold 15,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $122,320.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 401,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,212,410.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other MiMedx Group news, COO Ricci S. Whitlow sold 15,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total transaction of $125,028.51. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 416,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,359,710.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Ricci S. Whitlow sold 15,271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $122,320.71. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 401,050 shares in the company, valued at $3,212,410.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,145 shares of company stock valued at $409,378. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MiMedx Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MiMedx Group by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 56,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in MiMedx Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in MiMedx Group by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 49,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares during the last quarter. 79.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MiMedx Group Company Profile

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

