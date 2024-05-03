HC Wainwright Weighs in on Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CYTH)

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Cyclo Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 1st. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Cyclo Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.47) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.38) EPS.

Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. Cyclo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,864.03% and a negative return on equity of 4,506.97%. The company had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Cyclo Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.60 target price for the company.

Cyclo Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of CYTH stock opened at $1.47 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.46 and a 200-day moving average of $1.47. Cyclo Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.89 and a 52-week high of $2.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cyclo Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cyclo Therapeutics stock. Founders Fund V Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 480,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,000. Cyclo Therapeutics comprises about 80.8% of Founders Fund V Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Founders Fund V Management LLC owned approximately 2.11% of Cyclo Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. 68.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cyclo Therapeutics

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is Trappsol Cyclo (hydroxypropyl beta cyclodextrin), an orphan drug, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Niemann-Pick Type C disease; and in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

