Head to Head Contrast: Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) vs. NeueHealth (NYSE:NEUE)

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) and NeueHealth (NYSE:NEUE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Trupanion has a beta of 1.76, indicating that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NeueHealth has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Trupanion and NeueHealth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trupanion -4.03% -15.19% -5.95% NeueHealth -71.23% N/A -1.21%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trupanion $1.11 billion 0.90 -$44.69 million ($1.08) -22.02 NeueHealth $1.16 billion 0.04 -$1.15 billion ($151.20) -0.04

This table compares Trupanion and NeueHealth’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Trupanion has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NeueHealth. Trupanion is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NeueHealth, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Trupanion and NeueHealth, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trupanion 0 3 1 0 2.25 NeueHealth 0 1 0 0 2.00

Trupanion currently has a consensus price target of $33.20, suggesting a potential upside of 39.61%. NeueHealth has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 31.80%. Given Trupanion’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Trupanion is more favorable than NeueHealth.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.9% of NeueHealth shares are held by institutional investors. 5.8% of Trupanion shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 64.3% of NeueHealth shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Trupanion beats NeueHealth on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians. The company was formerly known as Vetinsurance International, Inc. changed its name to Trupanion, Inc. in 2013. Trupanion, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About NeueHealth

NeueHealth, Inc., a healthcare company, provides various healthcare services for health consumers, providers, and payors in the United States. It operates through two segments: NeueCare and NeueSolutions. The NeueCare segment delivers healthcare services to ACA marketplace, medicare, and medicaid through owned and affiliated clinics. It operates risk-bearing clinics under the Centrum Health, AssociatesMD, and Premier Medical Associates brand names. The company also offers integrated system care solution, such as embedded pharmacy, laboratory, radiology, and population health focused specialty services; and chronic care management, transitions of care, and referral management services. The NeueSolutions segment enables providers and medical groups to succeed in performance-based arrangements; and participates in the centers for healthcare access to medicare beneficiaries. The company was formerly known as Bright Health Group, Inc. and changed its name to NeueHealth, Inc. in January 2024. NeueHealth, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Doral, Florida.

