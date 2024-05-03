Head to Head Review: Corner Growth Acquisition (NASDAQ:COOL) vs. Prenetics Global (NASDAQ:PRE)

Corner Growth Acquisition (NASDAQ:COOL – Get Free Report) and Prenetics Global (NASDAQ:PRE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Corner Growth Acquisition and Prenetics Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corner Growth Acquisition N/A N/A -$3.49 million N/A N/A Prenetics Global $21.74 million 2.24 -$62.72 million ($4.80) -1.11

Corner Growth Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Prenetics Global.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corner Growth Acquisition N/A N/A -52.53% Prenetics Global -193.60% -11.15% -9.03%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Corner Growth Acquisition and Prenetics Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Corner Growth Acquisition and Prenetics Global, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corner Growth Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Prenetics Global 0 0 1 0 3.00

Prenetics Global has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 68.86%. Given Prenetics Global’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Prenetics Global is more favorable than Corner Growth Acquisition.

Volatility and Risk

Corner Growth Acquisition has a beta of -0.02, indicating that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Prenetics Global has a beta of -0.28, indicating that its stock price is 128% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.6% of Corner Growth Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.0% of Prenetics Global shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Corner Growth Acquisition shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.8% of Prenetics Global shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Prenetics Global beats Corner Growth Acquisition on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Corner Growth Acquisition

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. operates as a subsidiary of CGA Sponsor, LLC.

About Prenetics Global

Prenetics Global Limited, a genomics-driven health sciences company, engages in revolutionizing prevention, early detection, and treatment. It offers CircleDNA, a prevention arm that uses whole exome sequencing to offer comprehensive consumer DNA test. The company also, through its joint venture, Insighta, engages in pioneering multi-cancer early detection technologies. In addition, the company, through its equity interests in ACT Genomics Holdings Company Limited, is involved in genomic profiling of solid tumors through ACTOnco. Prenetics Global Limited was founded in 2007 and is based in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong.

