Head to Head Review: Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD) and United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS)

Falcon's Beyond Global and United Parks & Resorts are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Falcon’s Beyond Global and United Parks & Resorts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Falcon’s Beyond Global N/A N/A N/A United Parks & Resorts 13.56% -72.46% 9.31%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Falcon’s Beyond Global and United Parks & Resorts, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Falcon’s Beyond Global 0 0 0 0 N/A United Parks & Resorts 1 2 2 0 2.20

Institutional & Insider Ownership

United Parks & Resorts has a consensus price target of $60.40, indicating a potential upside of 21.19%. Given United Parks & Resorts’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe United Parks & Resorts is more favorable than Falcon’s Beyond Global.

38.9% of Falcon’s Beyond Global shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of United Parks & Resorts shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Falcon’s Beyond Global and United Parks & Resorts’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Falcon’s Beyond Global $18.24 million 70.70 N/A N/A N/A United Parks & Resorts $1.73 billion 1.82 $234.20 million $3.63 13.73

United Parks & Resorts has higher revenue and earnings than Falcon’s Beyond Global.

Summary

United Parks & Resorts beats Falcon’s Beyond Global on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Falcon’s Beyond Global

Falcon's Beyond Global, Inc. operates as an entertainment powerhouse and innovator in storytelling. The company develops, owns, and operates hotels, theme parks, and retail, dining, and entertainment venues. It also provides master planning, media and audio production, project management, experiential technologies, attraction hardware development, procurement, and sales for the themed entertainment industry. In addition, the company develops, owns, and operates themed entertainment resorts and theme parks. Further, it engages in the production, development, and licensing of proprietary narrative, story-driven intellection property and third-party partnered brands through multiple media and consumer products channels. The company is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

About United Parks & Resorts

United Parks & Resorts Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates and licenses SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia. The company also operates water park attractions in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; San Diego, California; Chula Vista, California; Tampa, Florida; and Williamsburg, Virginia. In addition, the company operates a reservations-only theme park in Orlando, Florida and a park in Langhorne, Pennsylvania; and theme park in Chula Vista, California. It operates a portfolio of theme parks under the SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Water Country USA, Adventure Island, and Sesame Place brand name. The company was formerly known as SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. and changed its name to United Parks & Resorts Inc. in February 2024. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

