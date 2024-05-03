Head to Head Survey: Holley (NYSE:HLLY) vs. Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN)

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Free Report) and Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

39.7% of Holley shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.9% of Allison Transmission shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Holley shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Allison Transmission shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Holley and Allison Transmission’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Holley $659.70 million 0.73 $19.18 million $0.17 23.85 Allison Transmission $3.04 billion 2.15 $673.00 million $7.49 9.97

Risk and Volatility

Allison Transmission has higher revenue and earnings than Holley. Allison Transmission is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Holley, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Holley has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allison Transmission has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Holley and Allison Transmission, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Holley 0 1 8 0 2.89 Allison Transmission 1 4 1 0 2.00

Holley presently has a consensus price target of $7.75, indicating a potential upside of 91.12%. Allison Transmission has a consensus price target of $71.71, indicating a potential downside of 3.95%. Given Holley’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Holley is more favorable than Allison Transmission.

Profitability

This table compares Holley and Allison Transmission’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Holley 2.91% 5.77% 2.04% Allison Transmission 21.80% 55.83% 13.49%

Summary

Allison Transmission beats Holley on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Holley

Holley Inc. operates as designer, manufacturer, and marketer of automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. Its products span various automotive platforms and sells across multiple channels. The company's performance automotive products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products; and exhaust products, as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software. It also offers brakes and brake systems, vehicle restoration parts, helmets, head and neck restraints, seat belts, fire suits, and electronic control and monitoring systems. The company sells its products under the Holley, Holley EFI, MSD, Simpson, Powerteq, Accel, and Flowmaster through DTC, E-tailer, warehouse distributor, traditional retailer, and jobber/ installer channels. Holley Inc. was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems. The company offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles. It provides its transmissions and electric propulsion solutions under the Allison Transmission brand name; and remanufactured transmissions under the ReTran brand name. The company also sells branded replacement parts, support equipment, aluminum die cast components, and other products necessary to service the installed base of vehicles utilizing its solutions, as well as defense kits, engineering services, and extended transmission coverage services to various original equipment manufacturers, distributors, and the U.S. government. It serves customers through an independent network of approximately 1,600 independent distributor and dealer locations. The company was formerly known as Clutch Holdings, Inc. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

