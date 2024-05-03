Head to Head Survey: PostNL (OTCMKTS:TNTFF) & Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) and PostNL (OTCMKTS:TNTFF – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Forward Air and PostNL’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Forward Air alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forward Air 10.58% 15.30% 6.48% PostNL N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Forward Air and PostNL, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Forward Air 1 4 3 0 2.25 PostNL 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Forward Air currently has a consensus price target of $80.14, indicating a potential upside of 279.46%. Given Forward Air’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Forward Air is more favorable than PostNL.

97.0% of Forward Air shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.4% of PostNL shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Forward Air shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Forward Air and PostNL’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forward Air $1.37 billion 0.41 $167.35 million $6.42 3.29 PostNL N/A N/A N/A $0.29 3.90

Forward Air has higher revenue and earnings than PostNL. Forward Air is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PostNL, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Forward Air beats PostNL on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Forward Air

(Get Free Report)

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling. This segment offers expedited truckload brokerage, dedicated fleet, and high security and temperature-controlled logistics services. The Intermodal segment provides intermodal container drayage services; and contract and container freight station warehouse and handling services. It serves freight forwarders, third-party logistics companies, integrated air cargo carriers and passenger, passenger and cargo airlines, steamship lines, and retailers. Forward Air Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Greeneville, Tennessee.

About PostNL

(Get Free Report)

PostNL N.V. provides postal and logistics services to businesses and consumers in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Parcels and Mail in the Netherlands and PostNL Other segments. It collects, sorts, transports, and delivers letters and parcels; and offers data management, direct marketing, and fulfillment services, as well as cross-border mail and parcels solutions. The company was formerly known as TNT N.V. and changed its name to PostNL N.V. in May 2011. PostNL N.V. is based in the Hague, the Netherlands.

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.