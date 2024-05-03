Headlands Technologies LLC Acquires New Position in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veralto during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Veralto during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Veralto during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in Veralto during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Veralto during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Veralto

In related news, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 8,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total transaction of $752,315.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,399.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Veralto news, insider Mattias Bystrom sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total transaction of $43,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,609,691. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 8,041 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total transaction of $752,315.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,761 shares in the company, valued at $1,942,399.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Veralto Price Performance

VLTO opened at $93.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.93. Veralto Co. has a twelve month low of $65.51 and a twelve month high of $95.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Veralto Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Veralto Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VLTO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Veralto from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Veralto from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Veralto from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Veralto from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Veralto in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Veralto currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.18.

Veralto Company Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

