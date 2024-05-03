Headlands Technologies LLC Acquires Shares of 463 Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sysco by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,859,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,287 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Sysco by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,138,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,435,000 after acquiring an additional 178,464 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Sysco by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,651,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,298,000 after acquiring an additional 265,621 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sysco by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,738,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,907,000 after acquiring an additional 21,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Sysco by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,320,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,240,000 after acquiring an additional 9,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $74.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $36.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.16. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $62.24 and a 1-year high of $82.89.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 99.88% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.78%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SYY. Stephens raised their price target on Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays raised their price target on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group cut their price target on Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Sysco from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.90.

In other news, CAO Neil Russell sold 1,722 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $137,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

