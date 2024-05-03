Headlands Technologies LLC Acquires Shares of 953 SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 6.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 15,400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,564,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,289,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,900,000 after acquiring an additional 38,484 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,292,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,958,000 after purchasing an additional 26,862 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 6.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,237,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,692,000 after purchasing an additional 191,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 4.4% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,910,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,710,000 after purchasing an additional 123,019 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GLDM opened at $45.66 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.39. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1-year low of $35.99 and a 1-year high of $48.21.

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

