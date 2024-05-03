Headlands Technologies LLC Buys Shares of 1,717 Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAAU. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 12.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 118.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 35,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 19,197 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 83,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 4,214 shares during the period.

Get Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA AAAU opened at $22.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.68. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF has a one year low of $17.97 and a one year high of $24.07.

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (AAAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in vaults located in the UK. AAAU was launched on Jul 26, 2018 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.