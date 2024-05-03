Headlands Technologies LLC Has $32,000 Stock Holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Headlands Technologies LLC cut its stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 70.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,224 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Exelixis by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,410,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,811,000 after acquiring an additional 338,021 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Exelixis by 236.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 127,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after acquiring an additional 89,436 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Exelixis by 244.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 118,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 83,999 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Exelixis in the 4th quarter valued at $3,384,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 21,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 8,305 shares in the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EXEL. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Exelixis from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Exelixis from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays cut Exelixis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 11th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.33.

In other Exelixis news, Director David Edward Johnson bought 190,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.70 per share, for a total transaction of $3,933,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,100,730 shares in the company, valued at $22,785,111. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Exelixis news, Director David Edward Johnson bought 190,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.70 per share, for a total transaction of $3,933,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,100,730 shares in the company, valued at $22,785,111. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 47,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total value of $1,008,579.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 384,866 shares in the company, valued at $8,255,375.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ EXEL opened at $22.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.22. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.52 and a 12 month high of $24.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 34.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.57.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.16). Exelixis had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The company had revenue of $425.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

