Headlands Technologies LLC Invests $27,000 in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 11,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riversedge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 2.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE LYG opened at $2.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.29. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 12-month low of $1.88 and a 12-month high of $2.72.
The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a $0.046 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. Lloyds Banking Group’s payout ratio is 47.37%.
LYG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.75 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.39.
Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.
