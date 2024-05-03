Headlands Technologies LLC Invests $27,000 in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 11,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riversedge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 2.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Lloyds Banking Group Price Performance

NYSE LYG opened at $2.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.29. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 12-month low of $1.88 and a 12-month high of $2.72.

Lloyds Banking Group Cuts Dividend

Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE:LYG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $14.35 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a $0.046 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. Lloyds Banking Group’s payout ratio is 47.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LYG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.75 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.39.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.