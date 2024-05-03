Headlands Technologies LLC Invests $32,000 in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPYG. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 136,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,867,000 after acquiring an additional 30,090 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 25,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 294,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,157,000 after acquiring an additional 16,970 shares during the period. Compass Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Compass Financial Group Inc. now owns 88,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,737,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

SPYG stock opened at $70.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.96 and a 200-day moving average of $67.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $54.73 and a 12 month high of $74.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

