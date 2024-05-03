Headlands Technologies LLC Makes New $29,000 Investment in World Kinect Co. (NYSE:WKC)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of World Kinect Co. (NYSE:WKC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of World Kinect in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,843,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of World Kinect in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,421,000. Semanteon Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of World Kinect in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,248,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. bought a new position in shares of World Kinect in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,294,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of World Kinect in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,584,000. Institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

World Kinect Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:WKC opened at $23.74 on Friday. World Kinect Co. has a 52-week low of $17.69 and a 52-week high of $26.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.14.

World Kinect Increases Dividend

World Kinect ( NYSE:WKC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 billion. World Kinect had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 6.39%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that World Kinect Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. This is an increase from World Kinect’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. World Kinect’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other World Kinect news, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total transaction of $487,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 75,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,888.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WKC shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on World Kinect from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of World Kinect in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of World Kinect from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, World Kinect presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

World Kinect Company Profile

World Kinect Corporation operates as an energy management company in the United States, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. This segment also offers fuel management, price risk management, ground handling, dispatch services, and trip planning services, such as flight planning and scheduling, weather reports and overflight permits; payment and processing services; and operates a web-based marketplace platform.

