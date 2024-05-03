Headlands Technologies LLC Makes New $30,000 Investment in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 853 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,250,443 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $862,555,000 after purchasing an additional 369,213 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 7,061,910 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $251,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,922 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 9.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,160,394 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $176,279,000 after purchasing an additional 428,229 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,802,131 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $95,721,000 after purchasing an additional 173,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,885,223 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $64,399,000 after acquiring an additional 6,890 shares during the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on XRAY. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DENTSPLY SIRONA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Price Performance

XRAY stock opened at $28.38 on Friday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.27 and a 1 year high of $43.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.24 and a 200 day moving average of $32.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The company had revenue of $953.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.45 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a positive return on equity of 11.14%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is -103.22%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

