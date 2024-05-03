Headlands Technologies LLC Makes New $31,000 Investment in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 11,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 33,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 27,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NJR shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of New Jersey Resources from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.

New Jersey Resources Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NJR stock opened at $44.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 0.62. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $38.92 and a 52 week high of $52.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.60.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $467.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.66 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 13.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Analysts predict that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Jersey Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is currently 68.85%.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.