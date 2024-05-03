Headlands Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in National Beverage by 2.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 301,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,159,000 after purchasing an additional 7,447 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in National Beverage by 67.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 210,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,920,000 after purchasing an additional 84,870 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in National Beverage by 50.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 196,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,229,000 after purchasing an additional 65,702 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in National Beverage by 59.9% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 117,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,508,000 after purchasing an additional 43,864 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in National Beverage by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 99,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,942,000 after purchasing an additional 43,349 shares during the period. 23.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FIZZ stock opened at $46.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.19. National Beverage Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $43.14 and a fifty-two week high of $55.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91 and a beta of 0.87.

National Beverage ( NASDAQ:FIZZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $270.07 million for the quarter. National Beverage had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 38.23%.

In other news, Director Cecil D. Conlee sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.94, for a total value of $575,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,899,411.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's Power+ brand portfolio offers sparkling water products under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, and LaCroix NiCola; non-carbonated flavored water under the Clear Fruit; energy drink and shots under the Rip It; juice and juice-based products under Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

