Headlands Technologies LLC Purchases New Position in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST)

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 252.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 54.2% in the third quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 6.2% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of DPST stock opened at $71.42 on Friday. Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares has a 12-month low of $34.60 and a 12-month high of $107.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.96 and its 200 day moving average is $72.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $733.48 million, a P/E ratio of 85.29 and a beta of 2.99.

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares Profile

The Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3X Shares (DPST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to an equally-weighted index of US regional banking stocks. DPST was launched on Aug 19, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

