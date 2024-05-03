Headlands Technologies LLC Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 22,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 4,442 shares in the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1,291.4% during the 4th quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 56,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,371,000 after acquiring an additional 52,678 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 160,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 19,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 148,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,441,000 after purchasing an additional 5,485 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BSV opened at $76.06 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.61 and a twelve month high of $77.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.28.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.