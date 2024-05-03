Headlands Technologies LLC Sells 16,858 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Headlands Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 83.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,858 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 90.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Institutional investors own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TEVA opened at $14.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.53. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a fifty-two week low of $7.09 and a fifty-two week high of $14.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.25. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 34.90% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

TEVA has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, VP Eric Drape sold 173,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $2,261,056.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, CEO Richard D. Francis sold 74,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total transaction of $980,069.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,693.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Eric Drape sold 173,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $2,261,056.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $13.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 358,972 shares of company stock worth $4,739,820 in the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

